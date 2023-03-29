Death News : Studio saddened by loss of #PaulOGrady, sending love to his loved ones

“Studio mourns the loss of Paul O’Grady, a genuinely compassionate individual on and off-screen; our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”.

The passing of Paul O’Grady has left the studio deeply saddened. Not only was he a beloved figure on air, he was also a genuinely kind-hearted individual off air. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling and hope that they find comfort in knowing how much Paul was loved by his fans.

Paul O’Grady’s legacy will live on through his work as a comedian, TV presenter, and animal rights activist. He touched the hearts of many with his charm and wit, making audiences laugh and cry with his performances. From his early days as Lily Savage to hosting his own chat show, Paul entertained and inspired generations. He will be deeply missed, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Paul.

We are very saddened in the studio to learn of the passing of #PaulOGrady a truly nice person on and off air. Sending healing love to his loved ones pic.twitter.com/7nYYdc3yZy — Cliff Richard Radio (@CliffRadio) March 29, 2023