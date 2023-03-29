Death News : Soft Sheen Products co-founder Edward G. Gardner dies at 98.

Co-Founder of Soft Sheen Products and One of the Largest Black-Owned Companies in the U.S., Edward G. Gardner, Passes Away at 98.

Edward G. Gardner, one of the co-founders of Soft Sheen Products, a major hair-care company, has passed away at the age of 98. Gardner helped to build Soft Sheen Products into one of the largest Black-owned companies in the United States. During his career, Gardner worked to provide high-quality hair-care products specifically designed for the needs of Black people.

Soft Sheen Products was founded in the early 1960s when Gardner and his business partner, Gary Gardner, recognized the need for specialized hair-care products for Black consumers. The company quickly grew, and by the 1980s, it was one of the largest Black-owned companies in the country. Under Gardner’s leadership, Soft Sheen Products became known for its innovative products and commitment to meeting the unique hair-care needs of the Black community. Gardner’s legacy will be remembered as a trailblazer within the beauty industry and a successful entrepreneur who paved the way for other Black-owned businesses.

Source : @WSJ

