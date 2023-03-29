Death News : Saskatchewan politician Derek Meyers dies from cancer.

Former Global News broadcaster and member of Saskatchewan legislature, Derek Meyers, loses battle with cancer, as reported by @ConnODonNews..

Tragic news has emerged from Saskatchewan as former Global News broadcaster and Saskatchewan legislature member, Derek Meyers, has lost his battle with cancer. Meyers was a well-known and respected journalist in the province, with his career spanning several decades. He had been fighting against the illness for some time before eventually succumbing to it.

News of Meyers’ death has affected many in the community, as he was a beloved figure and a staunch advocate for the people of Saskatchewan. His contributions to the province will not be forgotten, and his loss will be felt for a long time to come. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

