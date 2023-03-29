Death News : Sad to hear Paul O’Grady passed. Thoughts with family.

“Remembering the Late Paul O’Grady: Our Fond Memories of His Visit to Hever Castle in 2020”.

Hever Castle expresses our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the talented entertainer and beloved personality, Paul O’Grady. We are deeply saddened by this news and want to express our support to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The team at Hever Castle had the privilege of welcoming Paul O’Grady on the set of his show, “Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape” in 2020. We cherish the fond memories of his visit and appreciate his contribution to our efforts to showcase the beauty and heritage of our historic property. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss. May he rest in peace.

Source : @hevercastle

