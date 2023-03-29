Death News : Sad to hear Paul O’Grady passed, met him often taking our dogs on his show, an ambassador for rescue dogs & a lovely man

Heartbroken over the news of Paul O’Grady’s passing – A true champion for rescue dogs and a kind-hearted individual.

The team at Hope Rescue is devastated to learn of the passing of Paul O’Grady. The beloved television presenter had been a true ambassador for rescue dogs, and many of our team had the privilege of meeting him. He had taken our dogs on his show, visited us at Battersea when dropping off his own dogs and also attended awards ceremonies where he was always charming and loving towards the dogs.

Paul’s loss is felt deeply by all those who had the pleasure of meeting him, and we offer our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us to work tirelessly in the fight for animal welfare and rehoming of rescue animals. Rest in peace, dear Paul.

The world has lost a true animal lover and advocate in Paul O’Grady. He was not only a much-loved TV personality but also a kind and caring individual who championed the cause of rescue dogs throughout his life. We shall always cherish the memories of his gentle, warm-hearted nature and his unwavering support for our work. His passing has left a void in the animal welfare community, but his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.

Source : @HopeRescue

