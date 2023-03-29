Death News : Sad to hear about Paul O’Grady’s passing. Brilliant broadcaster and comedian. Our thoughts with family/friends. Will miss you.

“Remembering the Late Paul O’Grady: An Extraordinary Broadcaster and Comedian”.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden passing of Paul O’Grady. As a brilliant broadcaster and comedian, he left a lasting impact on the industry and brought joy to many. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Paul’s talent and humor will be sorely missed, and his contributions to the world of entertainment will not be forgotten. We join the many others who mourn his loss and remember him fondly. Rest in peace, Paul.

Source : @BBCRadio2

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We’ll miss you Paul. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Prw0ipMfG7 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 29, 2023