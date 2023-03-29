Death News : Sad to hear about Paul O’Grady. LGBTQ+ representation matters.

Passing of Paul O’Grady: Remembering his impact on LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream entertainment..

The LGBT community expressed their sorrow upon learning about the recent passing of Paul O’Grady. Paul’s enduring legacy lies in his ability to use his platform to make people laugh and cry through the performance art of drag. His unapologetic approach to diversity and inclusion in mainstream entertainment has been admired by many.

It is a difficult time for his loved ones, and the LGBT community would like to extend their thoughts and condolences to them. Paul may no longer be with us, but his contribution to the LGBTQ+ community will forever be remembered. His fearless stance on LGBTQ+ issues has paved the way for future generations to be authentic and unashamed of who they are. #RIPPaulOGrady.

Source : @LGBTfdn

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O'Grady. Paul showed that LGBTQ+ people – and the art of drag – can make people laugh and cry, and defined the need for diversity in mainstream entertainment. Our thoughts are with Paul's loved ones at this difficult time.

