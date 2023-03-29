Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady passed. RIP

The Passing of Paul O’ Grady: A Heartbreaking Loss for Dog Lovers Everywhere.

The passing of Paul O’Grady is a devastating loss to the dog-loving community. As a dedicated advocate for rescue dogs, O’Grady’s passion and love for these four-legged friends was truly inspiring. We are deeply saddened by his passing but comforted by the fact that his incredible work and legacy will live on.

O’Grady’s impact on the world of animal welfare was immense, as he tirelessly worked to raise awareness about the plight of rescue dogs and promote their adoption. We, at WAGs Retired Police Dogs, are forever grateful for his unwavering commitment to these loyal and loving creatures. Rest in peace Paul, you will be dearly missed.

