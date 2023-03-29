Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady passed away. Fondly remember Lily Savage at The Alternative Festival Queen in ’90. He was a beloved Merseyside comedian. @markmcnulty

Paul O’Grady’s Passing Leaves Us Heartbroken: Fond Memories of Lily Savage Hosting The Alternative Festival Queen at the Bluecoat in 1990. A Much-Loved and Respected Merseyside Comedian Who Will Be Greatly Missed. @markmcnulty.

The Bluecoat, an arts and cultural center in Liverpool, expressed their deep sorrow upon learning that Paul O’Grady had passed away earlier that day. The comedian was well-loved in the Merseyside region, and the Bluecoat was particularly fond of Lily Savage, one of O’Grady’s most popular personas. In 1990, Savage hosted The Alternative Festival Queen at the Bluecoat, leaving a lasting impression on the staff and audience alike.

O’Grady’s passing was a significant loss for the community, as he was not just a talented comedian, but also a respected figure. The Bluecoat extended their condolences to O’Grady’s friends and family, while also acknowledging the impact he had on the world of comedy. A picture taken by @markmcnulty accompanied the post, reminding everyone of the joy O’Grady brought to many people’s lives.

We were so saddened to hear the news of Paul O'Grady's passing this morning. We have fond memories of Lily Savage hosting The Alternative Festival Queen at the Bluecoat in 1990. Paul was a much-loved and respected Merseyside comedian and will be terribly missed. 📷 @markmcnulty pic.twitter.com/lt7vvfGYfM — Bluecoat (@theBluecoat) March 29, 2023