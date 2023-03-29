Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady passed away. Awe-inspiring comedy, warm generosity. His family in our thoughts.

Honoring the Memory of Paul O’Grady: A Loss Felt Deeply as We Remember His Humor, Kindness, and Giving Spirit. Take a Look at Paul’s Performance as Fairy Superior in our Cinderella, and Appreciate His Donations to @Battersea_. Our Hearts Go out to His Loved Ones..

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the iconic comedian and actor, Paul O’Grady. His warm personality, exceptional comedy skills, and remarkable generosity have always been an inspiration to us. Paul will always be remembered for his outstanding performance as Fairy Superior in our Cinderella pantomime. He generously donated his entire fee for every appearance to the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary talent, our thoughts are with Paul’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are grateful for the wonderful memories he has left behind, and we will always remember him as a true legend in the entertainment industry. His remarkable acts of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire us for years to come. Rest in peace, Paul.

