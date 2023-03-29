Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady has passed. #RIPPaulOGrady

“TV & Radio Personality Paul O’Grady (1955-2023) Passes Away Unexpectedly, Leaving Behind a Treasured Legacy of Humor, Kindness, and Love for Animals. Rest in Peace #PaulOGrady”.

Source : @GraemeK73

Really saddened to hear that Paul O’Grady (1955-2023) has unexpectedly passed away. One of TV & Radio’s real characters. His wonderful humour, gentle spirit & devotion to animals – leaves a legacy to cherish. Sleep well #PaulOGrady

