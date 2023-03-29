Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady has passed. He was an animal champion with a big heart. RIP

Paul O’Grady’s Passing Leaves Us Heartbroken – A Voice for Animals, an Inspiration for All. Our Prayers go Out to His Beloved Ones, His Furry Friends, and the Team at @Battersea_ .

Source : @RSPCA_official

We’re heartbroken to hear the news that the wonderful Paul O’Grady has passed away. He was a shining light for animals with an inspirational passion and drive to help them. Our thoughts are with Paul’s loved ones, his many animals and our friends at @Battersea_ 💙 pic.twitter.com/lWu7OpvWsu — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 29, 2023