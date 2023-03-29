Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady has died. He visited Blackpool many times as Lily Savage. Our thoughts with his loved ones. Blackpool Gazette

“Passing of TV Presenter and Comedian Paul O’Grady Brings Deep Sadness; Remembered as Beloved Performer with Numerous Visits to Blackpool in Lily Savage Persona”.

The news of Paul O’Grady’s passing has left us heartbroken. The renowned TV presenter and comedian was loved by many for his unique talent and magnetic charm. Over the years, he graced the lively streets of Blackpool several times, often as his flamboyant alter ego, Lily Savage.

As we mourn the loss of this great talent, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Let us cherish the memories that he has left with us and continue to celebrate his contribution to the world of entertainment. The Blackpool Gazette captured a poignant moment of Paul’s time in Blackpool, reminding us of the joy he brought to the town. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

Source : @visitBlackpool

We are deeply saddened to hear that TV presenter and comedian, Paul O'Grady, has passed away. The much-loved comedian visited Blackpool several times over the years, mainly as his drag persona Lily Savage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Blackpool Gazette

We are deeply saddened to hear that TV presenter and comedian, Paul O'Grady, has passed away. The much-loved comedian visited Blackpool several times over the years, mainly as his drag persona Lily Savage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 📷 Blackpool Gazette pic.twitter.com/EJmdfq6SZC — VisitBlackpool (@visitBlackpool) March 29, 2023