Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady (aka Lilly Savage) passes away at 67.

67-year-old Paul O’Grady, also known as Lilly Savage, has passed away..

Renowned British comedian and drag artist, Paul O’Grady, also known by his stage name Lilly Savage, has passed away at the age of 67. O’Grady, who rose to fame in the 1990s with his iconic character, Lilly Savage, was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

O’Grady’s contributions to comedy and drag performance were unparalleled, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of performers. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Lilly Savage. #PaulOGrady #lillysavage

Source : @Phi1m0z

Paul O'Grady aka Lilly Savage has died at age 67 #PaulOGrady #lillysavage

Paul O'Grady aka Lilly Savage has died at age 67#PaulOGrady #lillysavage https://t.co/aNqN2tH3Jr — Philip Morris (@Phi1m0z) March 29, 2023