Death News : Sad news on Paul O’Grady’s passing; animal lover & @Battersea_ Ambassador. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

The heartbreaking news of Paul O’Grady’s passing has left us deeply saddened. A true animal lover, he was known for his unwavering dedication towards the welfare and rights of animals. As an Ambassador to @Battersea_ – an organization we are partnered with, his unwavering commitment and passion towards animal welfare is truly commendable.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his dear friends and family during this difficult time. We cannot thank him enough for his immeasurable contribution towards improving the lives of countless animals. Your unwavering spirit will be greatly missed, may you rest in peace, Paul.

Source : @Yorkscatrescue

