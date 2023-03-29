Death News : Sad news: Longtime friend Paul O’Grady passed away. Condolences to his family. He’ll be missed. #ripPaul

Sad News: Our Dear Friend Paul O’Grady Has Passed Away, Sending Condolences and Prayers to His Family. Rest in Peace, You Will Be Missed..

The morning of March 29, 2023 brought devastating news for many, including Sandi Bogle and her followers. She shared a photo of a dear friend, Paul O’Grady, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing her condolences and prayers for his family. The news of his passing left her and many others feeling sad and heartbroken.

Paul was a cherished and beloved individual, who had been a wonderful, kind, and amazing friend to Sandi for many years. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, and he will be truly missed. Sandi and her followers extend their deepest sympathies to Paul’s family during this difficult time. Although he may no longer be with them in person, Paul’s memory and spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.

May he rest in peace and his legacy continue to inspire those he touched.

Good morning peeps woke up this morning to some very sad 😢 news that our very long time amazing wonderful great friend Paul O’Grady has passed away sending our condolences and prayers to his family You will be truly missed Paul 😢❤️🙏🏽🕊️🕊️❤️❤️Gone but not forgotten 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/rYcp2AGeUR — OFFICIALSANDIBOGLE (@theSandiBogle) March 29, 2023