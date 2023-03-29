Death News : “Sad news: Caroline Doyle passed away. Condolences to her family.”

Our Heartfelt Condolences to the Family of Caroline Doyle Upon Her Passing This Morning.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Caroline Doyle’s passing this morning. Our thoughts and condolences are with her husband Tom, daughters Elaine (Senior Football Captain), Karen, Aishling, and their extended families during this difficult time.

Caroline was a cherished member of our community and her loss is felt deeply by all who knew her. We will always remember her kind spirit, warmth, and infectious laughter, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Source : @DunboyneGAA

