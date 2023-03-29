Death News : Sad news: Ambassador Paul O’Grady passed, supported SPANA’s work for animals globally.

Devoted animal advocate and SPANA supporter, Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE, passes away: A shock and a great loss..

Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of our beloved Ambassador, Paul O’Grady MBE. He was a true inspiration, dedicating his life to championing the welfare of animals in need around the world. We at SPANA were fortunate enough to have his unwavering support for many years, and we are grateful for everything he did to help us in our mission to alleviate the suffering of working animals.

Throughout his life, Paul O’Grady demonstrated remarkable compassion and empathy for all creatures great and small. His tireless work for animal welfare, both in the UK and globally, has left an indelible mark on all those who knew him or who were touched by his kindness. His loss is a devastating blow to the animal welfare community, but his legacy will continue to inspire us all to work towards a better world for animals everywhere. Rest in peace, Paul.

Source : @SPANAcharity

We are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of our Ambassador, Paul O’Grady MBE. Paul supported SPANA’s work for many years and was a devoted champion of all animals, including working animals facing hardship across the world.

We are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of our Ambassador, Paul O’Grady MBE. Paul supported SPANA’s work for many years and was a devoted champion of all animals, including working animals facing hardship across the world. pic.twitter.com/vWPrunipa4 — SPANA (@SPANAcharity) March 29, 2023