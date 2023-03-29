Death News : Sad about the loss of friend Bobby Maxwell (82), a devoted UK sports fan, and former owner of Sallee Horse Vans.

Longtime Friend and Avid UK Basketball Supporter Bobby Maxwell Passes Away at 82, Formerly Ran Family Business Sallee Horse Vans for Four Decades..

Earlier this week, the news of the passing of long-time friend Bobby Maxwell left many UK sports fans heartbroken. Bobby, who was 82 years old, was an avid supporter of UK basketball, going back to the Rupp era.

For over four decades, Bobby ran Sallee Horse Vans – a family-owned business that was originally established by his parents. He dedicated his life to the company, ensuring that it remained a household name in the horse transportation industry. His commitment to the business was unwavering, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on.

Bobby was loved and respected by many, but perhaps none more so than his son, Ryan. Together, they shared a close bond and worked tirelessly to ensure Sallee Horse Vans continued to thrive. Although Bobby retired from the business in 2005, he remained an active member of the community and a proud supporter of UK sports.

His passing has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew him, but the memories of his unwavering passion for UK basketball and the family business will forever serve as a reminder of his remarkable legacy. Bobby Maxwell will undoubtedly be missed, but he will never be forgotten.

