Death News : RSPCA honors Paul O’Grady, 67, for rescuing Winston the lamb.

RSPCA Honors Late Comedian and Presenter Paul O’Grady for Rescuing Abandoned Lamb in Manchester in 2011.

The RSPCA has expressed its condolences following the death of comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady. At the age of 67, the beloved television personality passed away, leaving behind an admirable legacy of animal welfare work.

The charity shared a heartwarming photograph of Paul O’Grady holding Winston the lamb, who he rescued in 2011 after RSPCA staff found the poor creature discarded in a wheelie bin in Manchester. By taking Winston in and providing him with a loving home, O’Grady demonstrated his unwavering commitment to championing the rights of animals and advocating for their welfare.

Source : @socheshire

The RSPCA has paid tribute to comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady who has died at the age of 67. The charity shared this photograph of Paul with Winston the lamb, who he rehomed after RSPCA staff found the lamb dumped in a wheelie bin in Manchester in 2011.

The RSPCA has paid tribute to comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady who has died at the age of 67. The charity shared this photograph of Paul with Winston the lamb, who he rehomed after RSPCA staff found the lamb dumped in a wheelie bin in Manchester in 2011. pic.twitter.com/JUvSFWMsRg — So Cheshire (@socheshire) March 29, 2023