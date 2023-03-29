Death News : #RIPPaulOGrady #RescueDogAdvocate

Remembering Paul O’Grady: A Lifelong Advocate for Rescue Dogs and Their Rights #PawsForPaul.

It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of the remarkable Paul O’Grady. A true advocate for rescue dogs, he passionately championed their cause and tirelessly spoke out for the voiceless. His unwavering commitment to promoting awareness for these deserving animals leaves a profound impact on us all.

Through his life’s work, Paul O’Grady has shown us the beauty and importance of adopting rescue dogs. His legacy will continue to inspire and educate us on how we can make a difference in the lives of these vulnerable animals. We honor his memory and pledge to carry on his mission through initiatives like #PawsForPaul, in honor of his advocacy and compassion for rescue dogs.

Source : @GillianUssher1

So deeply saddened to hear Paul O'Grady has passed away. He did so much to raise awareness of rescue dogs and always spoke up for those who needed a voice. #PawsForPaul #PaulOGrady

So deeply saddened to hear Paul O'Grady has passed away. He did so much to raise awareness of rescue dogs and always spoke up for those who needed a voice.#PawsForPaul #PaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/oib7VL0y59 — Gillian Ussher Art (@GillianUssher1) March 29, 2023