Death News : RIP Paul O’Grady: drag icon & social worker. Legend.

Very sad to learn that Paul O’Grady has passed away. Anyone that got to see Lily Savage live will never forget the drag legends humour. More locally, Paul worked for @CamdenCouncil as a social worker. A true legend.

Very sad to learn that Paul O'Grady has passed away. Anyone that got to see Lily Savage live will never forget the drag legends humour. More locally, Paul worked for @CamdenCouncil as a social worker. A true legend.