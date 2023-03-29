Death News : “RIP Paul O’Grady, aka Lily Savage “

Remembering Paul O’Grady, the beloved entertainer and Lily Savage persona, who passed away at 67 #paulogrady #lilysavage.

Renowned British entertainer Paul O’Grady, who rose to fame with his drag queen persona Lily Savage, has passed away at the age of 67. The news has come as a shock to his fans and the entire entertainment industry. Tributes have been pouring in for the multi-talented performer.

O’Grady had a long and successful career in television and theatre, winning multiple awards for his work. He was known for his sharp wit, quick comebacks, and fearless performances. As Lily Savage, he pushed boundaries and challenged stereotypes, paving the way for other queer performers to follow in his footsteps. His contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and he will be greatly missed.

Source : @ChronicleLive

