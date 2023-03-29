Death News : Renowned artist Vivan Sundaram dies. RIP

Renowned contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram, known for his socially conscious artistic expression, has passed away. Rest in peace Om Shanti .

Renowned contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram has unfortunately passed away. His artistic brilliance was matched by his commitment to a socially conscious practice, both through his work and his life. We mourn his loss and offer our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones.

Source : @sardesairajdeep

One of the country's great contemporary artists Vivan Sundaram has passed away. An artist with a conscience as reflected in his work and life. RIP Om Shanti 🙏🙏