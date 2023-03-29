Death News : Randall Robinson, anti-apartheid and reparations activist, passed at 81.

Randall Robinson, a Virginia native who fought against apartheid in South Africa and advocated for reparations for the descendants of slaves, has passed away at the age of 81, having once described himself as a “pained victim of stolen identity.”.

Renowned activist Randall Robinson has passed away at the age of 81. Born and raised in segregated Virginia, Robinson faced the painful experience of having his identity and rights taken away from him. Despite this, he found his calling in fighting for the rights of others, becoming a key figure in the movement against apartheid in South Africa and an unwavering advocate for reparations for the descendants of slaves.

Robinson’s legacy is one of resilience, courage, and compassion. His tireless efforts and unrelenting activism have inspired a generation of activists and advocates around the world. As the world mourns his loss, Robinson’s message of justice and equality remains as relevant today as it ever was. His life is a testament to the power of the human spirit, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the fight for a better, more just world.

Source : @nytimesworld

Randall Robinson, a self-described “pained victim of stolen identity” raised in segregated Virginia who grew up to galvanize Americans against apartheid in South Africa and champion reparations for the descendants of slaves, has died at 81.

Randall Robinson, a self-described “pained victim of stolen identity” raised in segregated Virginia who grew up to galvanize Americans against apartheid in South Africa and champion reparations for the descendants of slaves, has died at 81. https://t.co/cL6G2G4pBP — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 29, 2023