Death News : Port Charles grieves Epiphany’s death. #GH

The mourning of Epiphany’s loss on General Hospital has struck Port Charles hard, as Perkie’s Observations reports. The beloved character’s departure has left a void that fans are struggling to fill. The emotional impact of this loss has been felt across social media, with many sharing their memories of Epiphany and expressing their love for the actress who portrayed her.

In the wake of her passing, many are wondering what the future holds for the show without her presence. Some fans are speculating that the writing team may introduce a new character to fill the void left by Epiphany’s absence. Regardless of what the future may hold, it is clear that the loss of this beloved character will be felt for a long time in the hearts of General Hospital fans everywhere.

Source : @dcconfidential

Perkie’s Observations: Port Charles Mourns The Loss of Epiphany on @GeneralHospital #GH