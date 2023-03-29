Death News : Police need help finding next of kin for Damien Gaskell (46) who died at home on Hartington Road, Bolton (25/03/2023). Contact Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.

#URGENT | Police seek assistance in locating the next of kin of Damien Gaskell (46) who recently passed away at his residence on Hartington Road in Bolton (25/03/2023). No foul play is suspected.

Contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton at 0161 856 4687 to provide any information..

Police are asking for public help to find the next of kin of an individual who passed away at his home on Hartington Road in Bolton on March 25, 2023. The deceased has been identified as Damien Gaskell, a 46-year-old man. According to the information provided by the police, no suspicious circumstances have been found regarding his death.

The police are seeking anyone who may have information on Mr. Gaskell’s family members or close friends who can provide necessary details to allow the coroner’s office in Bolton to make funeral arrangements. If you have any relevant information, please call the Police Coroner’s Office at 0161 856 4687. Help authorities locate Mr. Gaskell’s next of kin and assist them in arranging a proper funeral for the deceased.

Please spread the word by sharing this post on any available social media platform to reach more individuals who might be able to help. We appreciate your concern and cooperation in this matter.

Source : @GMPBoltonSouth

#APPEAL | Police are appealing for the help to trace the next of kin of Damien Gaskell (46) who passed away at his home on Hartington Road, Bolton (25/03/2023) There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.

#APPEAL | Police are appealing for the help to trace the next of kin of Damien Gaskell (46) who passed away at his home on Hartington Road, Bolton (25/03/2023) There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. 📞 Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687. pic.twitter.com/SIc2sVcFBm — Bolton South Police (GMP) (@GMPBoltonSouth) March 29, 2023