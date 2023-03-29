Death News : #PaulOGrady’s passing is heartbreaking. Will miss his humor on TV. Rest in peace

“Sadly, Paul O’Grady Leaves Our Screens, His Humor and Charisma Will Be Missed. Rest in Peace” .

It is with a heavy heart that I woke up this morning to the devastating news of the passing of the comedian and television personality, Paul O’Grady. His presence on our TV screens will truly be missed, as his wicked sense of humor never failed to brighten up our days. He was a true icon in the television industry, and his absence will leave a void that cannot be filled.

We extend our deepest condolences to his friends, family, and fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and his legacy continue to inspire future generations of comedians and television personalities. Paul O’Grady, you will forever be remembered for your talents and the joy you brought to countless people across the globe.

Source : @laura_scfc

Waking up to the very sad news that #PaulOGrady has passed away.

Will miss him on our telly box screens with his wicked sense of humour.

Rest in peace

Rest in peace 💔 — Mrs D #HatterInLondon (@laura_scfc) March 29, 2023