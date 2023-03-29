Death News : Paul O’Grady’s passing is heartbreaking. A true loss.

Heartbroken Over the Loss of Paul O’Grady: A Compassionate Advocate for Rescue Animals.

It is with great shock and profound sadness that we have received the news of Paul O’Grady’s passing. He was a truly remarkable individual, whose endearing warmth, care, humor, and compassion touched the hearts and minds of countless people around the world. In particular, he was a passionate advocate for rescue animals, and his efforts in raising awareness for their plight have made an immeasurable impact.

Our deepest condolences go out to all of his family and friends during this difficult time. The loss of such an exceptional human being is a monumental one, and we join the rest of the world in mourning the passing of someone who was truly special. May his legacy continue to inspire us all to follow in his footsteps and make this world a better place for all animals.

Source : @BaliAid

Very shocked and saddened to learn Paul O'Grady has passed away 😔😢 He was such a warm, caring, funny and compassionate man, who brought so much awareness to rescue animals🐾 ❤ Deepest sympathy to all his family and friends. The world has lost someone truly special 💔 — Lovina Animal Welfare (@BaliAid) March 29, 2023