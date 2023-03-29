Death News : Paul O’Grady was a great animal advocate. Our condolences to his loved ones and friends.

Paul O’Grady, a Champion of Animal Rights, Will Be Deeply Missed – Our Hearts Go Out to His Family and Friends at @Battersea_.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Paul O’Grady. He was a passionate campaigner and an outstanding advocate for the welfare of animals, dedicating his life to protecting their rights and ensuring their well-being. His work has been a source of inspiration to us all, and we will forever be grateful for the support he gave.

At this difficult time, our thoughts are with Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues, as well as our partners at Battersea. We share in their grief and stand with them in honor of Paul’s legacy. His contributions to the animal welfare movement have been immeasurable, and he leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Paul.

Source : @MoveTheWorldUK

