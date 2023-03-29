Death News : Paul O’Grady, TV star and comedian, dies at 67, according to his partner.

TV Personality and Comedian Paul O’Grady Passes Away at 67, Reveals Partner Andre Portasio. Queen Consort Featured in His Popular Show ‘For The Love of Dogs’..

In a shocking turn of events, beloved TV personality and comedian Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67. His partner Andre Portasio confirmed the tragic news. O’Grady had won the hearts of millions with his quick wit, charm and affable personality.

The TV star had also left a lasting impact on the animal welfare community, having hosted the popular show ‘For The Love of Dogs’. He had even brought aboard the Queen Consort for a special episode to commemorate Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s 160th anniversary. O’Grady will be dearly missed by his fans and colleagues across the entertainment and charity sectors alike.

Source : @CameronDLWalker

BREAKING: TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said. The Queen Consort appeared in Paul’s hit TV show ‘For The Love Of Dogs’ to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. 📸 PA pic.twitter.com/nrwidw5E40 — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) March 29, 2023