Death News : Paul O’Grady, TV and radio presenter, dies at 67.

Beloved TV and radio personality, Paul O’Grady, has passed away at the age of 67. According to his husband Andre Portasio, the death was unexpected but peaceful. Fans and colleagues alike are mourning the loss of an icon in the entertainment industry.

O’Grady had a storied career, becoming a household name in both the UK and beyond. He was known for his infectious energy and sharp wit, entertaining audiences for decades. His passing is a great loss to the world of entertainment, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

TV and radio presenter Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67. His husband Andre Portasio said he died "unexpectedly but peacefully". On #BBCBreakfast Entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson looked back on his careerhttps://t.co/a4ybj6F3S1 pic.twitter.com/KP0iZdcLx5 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 29, 2023