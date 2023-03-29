Death News : Paul O’Grady passed away. So sad.

“RIP Paul O’Grady: Saddened by the Loss of a Beloved Figure”.

It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of beloved entertainer Paul O’Grady. He was an icon in the entertainment industry and his loss will be felt deeply by both his fans and colleagues. O’Grady was known for his wit, humor, and immense talent.

His contributions to television, radio, and theater will always be remembered and cherished. Fans of all ages have grown up watching his shows and listening to his voice. He will be sorely missed, and the entertainment industry is poorer for his loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

Source : @EmilyyNics

Such sad news to hear that Paul O'Grady has passed away.

He is so going to be deeply missed to.

— 𝓔𝓶𝓲𝓵𝔂💚 (@EmilyyNics) March 29, 2023