Death News : Paul O’Grady passed away, perfected drag act in Camden’s Black Cap.

The Demise of Paul O’Grady, a Beloved Drag Performer and Camden Council Employee, Leaves Us Heartbroken (1/3).

The image shown is a tribute to the late Paul O’Grady, who has sadly passed away. Paul was a valued employee of Camden Council and a resident of the borough. His contributions to the local community were significant, especially within the LGBTQ community. It is with a heavy heart that Camden Council bid farewell to this remarkable individual.

Paul’s creativity and talent were on full display in Camden Town’s renowned LGBTQ venue, the Black Cap. It was here that he honed his drag act, becoming a star of the local scene. He was a beloved member of the community and his absence will be keenly felt. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are extended to his friends and family during this difficult time. May his memory live on.

Source : @CamdenCouncil

