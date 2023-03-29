Death News : Paul O’Grady (Lily Savage) passed away. A great loss for British TV and comedy. Rest in peace.

Title: Mourning the Loss of Iconic TV Personality Paulo Grady, aka Lily Savage.

The news of Paulo Grady’s passing, known to many as the iconic drag queen Lily Savage, has left many in disbelief. This loss is mourned not only in the world of British television but also in the realm of comedy and entertainment as a whole. Paulo Grady was an icon and a true talent.

As fans pay their respects, they are reminded of the other late greats who paved the way for entertainers like Paulo Grady; they bid him farewell with humor, imagining him greeting Cilla and Buster on the other side. His impact on the industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of performers. Rest in peace, Paulo Grady.

Source : @TheElectroFox

Can't quite believe it… Our beloved #PauloGrady #LilySavage has passed away 🙁 Such a huge loss for British TV, comedy, and all-around awesomeness! Say hello to Cilla and Buster for us all! You were a true icon!

