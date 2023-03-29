Death News : Paul O’Grady granted friend’s dying wish as Lily Savage.

At 67 years old, the late Paul O’Grady granted the final wish of fellow entertainer Chrissie, who died of an Aids-related ailment, by sending him off as his drag alter-ego, Lily Savage. (1/6).

Paul O’Grady, the beloved entertainer, passed away at the age of 67, leaving behind a long-lasting legacy. However, it was not just his wit and charm that made him unforgettable. He once fulfilled the final wish of a dear friend, fellow performer Chrissie, who tragically died from an Aids-related illness.

Before his passing, Chrissie confided in O’Grady that he wished to depart as O’Grady’s drag persona, Lily Savage. O’Grady was honoured to fulfil this request, paying tribute to his friend while also bringing joy and laughter to those around him. Paul O’Grady will forever be remembered not only for his exceptional talent but for his kindness and compassion towards those he loved.

Source : @PinkNews

Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who has died at the age of 67, once fulfilled the dying wish of a close friend. Fellow performer Chrissie, who died of an Aids-related illness, told O’Grady that after he passed away he wanted to depart as the comedian’s drag persona Lily Savage. (1/6)

Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who has died at the age of 67, once fulfilled the dying wish of a close friend. Fellow performer Chrissie, who died of an Aids-related illness, told O’Grady that after he passed away he wanted to depart as the comedian’s drag persona Lily Savage. (1/6) — PinkNews (@PinkNews) March 29, 2023