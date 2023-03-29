Death News : Paul O’Grady dies aged 67.

At 67 years old, TV host and comedian Paul O’Grady has passed away..

Sad news has reached us that the popular TV presenter and comedian, Paul O’Grady, has passed away at the age of 67. The news has left many of his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented performer.

O’Grady was known for his charming personality and quick wit, and had a career that spanned several decades. He will be remembered for his hosting duties on successful TV shows like Blind Date, and for his hilarious alter-ego Lily Savage. Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved entertainer, who will be sorely missed by many.

Source : @GemRadioNews

TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67.

TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67. pic.twitter.com/EYKmXVROUr — Gem News (@GemRadioNews) March 29, 2023