Death News : Paul O’Grady, alias Lily Savage, on Radio Times in 1997 – sad news of his passing.

Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage featured on the front of the Radio Times in 1997, following news of his passing..

I came across a heartbreaking piece of news today as I was scrolling through my Twitter feed. It appears that the legendary performer, Paul O’Grady, has passed away. He was a true icon of British entertainment, known for his larger-than-life personality and his iconic alter-ego Lily Savage. In honor of his memory, I came across a stunning image of Paul as Lily Savage gracing the cover of the Radio Times back in 1997.

This image serves as a powerful reminder of Paul’s incredible talent and his unique contribution to the world of entertainment. Throughout his career, he captured the hearts of audiences around the globe with his wit, his charm, and his unmistakable stage presence. His passing is undoubtedly a great loss to the industry, and his fans will surely miss him dearly. Nonetheless, his contributions to the world of entertainment will continue to live on, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations of performers to come.

Source : @russty_russ

Just seen on the news that Paul O'Grady has passed away, here is Paul as Lily Savage on the front of the Radio Times back in 1997.

Just seen on the news that Paul O'Grady has passed away, here is Paul as Lily Savage on the front of the Radio Times back in 1997. pic.twitter.com/1qD9dNhvOU — Russty_Russ #Retro (@russty_russ) March 29, 2023