Death News : “Paul O’Grady, a wonderful human being, has passed away at 67.”

“Remembering the Amazing Paul O’Grady”.

The passing of Paul O’Grady at the age of 67 has left a void in the hearts of many. While he was known for his comedic genius on screen, his off-screen persona was just as remarkable. He was a kind and genuine human being who remained loyal and honest until the very end.

The news of his death has been devastating for his many fans, friends, and loved ones. His husband, Andre, shared a heartfelt message expressing his sorrow and the profound loss he feels. Paul O’Grady was much more than just an entertainer, he was a beautiful soul who brought joy and laughter to countless people’s lives. Rest in peace, Paul. You will be deeply missed.

Source : @DomKingLive

