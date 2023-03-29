Death News : Paul O’Grady, a lovely, funny, kind man. RIP.

“Remembering the Lovely, Funny, and Kind Man – Paul O’Grady, Who Passed Away”.
I was heartbroken to learn of the passing of Paul O’Grady. He was a remarkable human being, blessed with a gentle heart and a wicked sense of humor. His loss is a tremendous blow to his fans and everyone whose lives he touched.
Paul had a way of making people feel seen, heard, and loved. His kind words and infectious smile had a way of lighting up a room. It is with great sadness that we bid him farewell, but his remarkable legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his lifetime. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Source : @BonnieTOfficial
So, so sad to hear that Paul O'Grady has passed away – he was a lovely, funny, kind man. pic.twitter.com/CyZui48zln
— Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) March 29, 2023