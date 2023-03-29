Death News : Paul O’Grady, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening.

Sad Demise of Paul O’Grady, the Celebrated Presenter and Comedian, at 67 – Peacefully and Unexpectedly..

On Tuesday evening, beloved presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady passed away at the age of 67. The news of his unexpected but peaceful passing has shocked and saddened fans around the world.

Throughout his illustrious career, O’Grady was known for his quick wit and infectious personality, as well as his memorable roles on British television shows. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and fans alike, who are all mourning the loss of an entertainment legend. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

Source : @BBCNWT

