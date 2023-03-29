Death News : Paul O Grady showed the joy of adopting rescue dogs instead of supporting puppy mills. #SaveLives #AdoptDontShop

Paul O Grady’s legacy of showcasing the amazing potential of rescue dogs in our lives, drowns out the cruel practice of purchasing puppies..

The passing of Paul O Grady has left a void in the voices of rescue dogs, as he was a fierce advocate for adopting them. His actions highlighted just how amazing it is to bring a rescue dog into your life, rather than perpetuating the cruelty of purchasing puppies from breeders. In a Tweet, Karen B emphasizes this message and encourages others to follow suit.

By rescuing a dog, not only are you providing them with a loving home, but you are also saving them from a potentially abusive or neglectful situation. Adopting rescue dogs can also help to reduce the number of animals in shelters and encourage others to do the same. Paul O Grady’s legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the dogs he saved, reminding us of the importance of compassionate behavior towards all living creatures.

Source : @KBGreyhoundlady

Rescue dogs have lost an amazing voice now that Paul O Grady has passed away.

He showed how amazing it is to bring a rescue dog into your life.

Instead of buying puppies & funding this awful cruelty 👇 pic.twitter.com/9DMUvhmcpm — Karen B 🌹🇪🇺 💜🤍💚KarenB@KBGreyhoundLady@mas.to (@KBGreyhoundlady) March 29, 2023