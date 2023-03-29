Death News : Paul O Grady, 67, has died.

“Paul O’Grady, aged 67, has passed away – heartbreaking news to share”.

We regret to inform you that Paul O’Grady, the beloved entertainer and animal rights activist, has passed away at the age of 67. Our hearts go out to his friends, family, and fans during this difficult time of mourning.

O’Grady became a national treasure for his work across television, radio, and philanthropy. He was known for his immensely popular talk show, as well as his steadfast advocacy for animal welfare. His passing is a great loss for the entertainment industry and the world at large. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

Source : @NE3Radio

