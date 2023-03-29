Death News : Our program is heartbroken over Denny Reimer’s passing. He was UNI’s family and football program for 30 years. #EverLoyal #Family

Denny Reimer’s Passing Leaves our Program Heartbroken, as He Was a Cherished UNI Family and Football Program Member for 30 Years. Our Memories of Him Will Remain Forever.

#EverLoyal #Family.

It is with heavy hearts that we express our profound grief at the loss of Denny Reimer, a long-time member of the UNI community and football program. Denny was a devoted member of our family for over thirty years and his contributions to our program were immeasurable. His dedication, spirit, and kindness touched the lives of countless individuals and he will be immensely missed.

As we mourn the passing of Denny, we are reminded of the deep bonds that connect us, both as a football program and as a larger university community. In honoring his memory and legacy, we vow to continue upholding the values of loyalty and compassion that he embodied throughout his life. Our sincerest condolences go out to Denny’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. #EverLoyal #Family

Source : @UNIFootball

