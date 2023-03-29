Death News : Our hearts go out to Paul O’Grady’s loved ones.

Liverpool Empire Theatre Mourns the Sudden Loss of Beloved Actor, Comedian and TV Personality Paul O’Grady: Our Condolences to His Husband, Family and Friends..

The Liverpool Empire Theatre has received the devastating news of the unexpected passing of renowned actor, comedian, and TV personality, Paul O’Grady. His untimely death has left us all deeply saddened, and our hearts go out to his husband, family, and friends during this difficult time.

Paul O’Grady was a beloved figure within the entertainment industry, and his contribution to the arts is immeasurable. We feel privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him, and we will always treasure the memories of his incredible talent and warm personality. Our deepest sympathies are with those who knew and loved him best. Rest in peace, Paul, you will be sorely missed.

Source : @LiverpoolEmpire

