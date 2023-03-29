Death News : No tears, death, mourning or pain.

The End of Sorrow: No More Death, Mourning or Pain as the Old Ways Pass.

In the promised land of Revelation 21, the Lord of all creation declares that He will wipe away every tear from the eyes of His faithful followers. This divine assurance is accompanied by the uplifting news that death, mourning, crying, and pain will all be abolished once and for all. In a world where we often experience sorrow, loss, and sickness, this promise from God is a powerful and comforting reminder that our present suffering is temporary and transitory.

The new order of things that the Lord has ushered in through Jesus Christ, His Son, is characterized by eternal life, joy, and peace. We can take heart, therefore, in the knowledge that our fleeting earthly struggles are only momentary in light of the glorious future that awaits us in Christ. May we fix our eyes on Him who is able to sustain us through every trial and affliction, knowing that our ultimate hope and salvation are secure in Him.

Source : @flatironschurch

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

