Death News : @MYANC Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality in KZN, Thulani Mbazo Ntuli passed away at EXCO meet.

[KZN Tragedy] Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality collapses and dies during EXCO Meeting..

Tragic news has surfaced from KwaDukuza Local Municipality in KZN, as Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, the Deputy Mayor of the area, has passed away. He collapsed during an EXCO meeting, and despite attempts to revive him, he did not survive. This has come as a huge shock to the local community, and his colleagues and loved ones are deeply saddened by the loss.

Thulani Mbazo Ntuli was a respected and dedicated member of the African National Congress (ANC) party, and his passing is a great loss to the party and the people he served. He had been an active member of the KwaDukuza Local Municipality for many years, working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people in the area. His commitment and hard work will not be forgotten, and his legacy will be remembered for many years to come.

Source : @ApostleDeza

