Death News : MSU legend Mardye McDole mourned.

The photo that accompanies this tweet displays a solemn tribute to the late Mardye McDole, a legendary figure in the Mississippi State University (MSU) community. McDole served as a shining star for the Bulldogs from 1977 to 1980, in which time he made history as the only three-time All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) receiver in school history. His impact on MSU football remains indelible, and his loss is deeply felt by Bulldog Nation.

The Mississippi State Football team extends their heartfelt condolences to McDole’s family, who are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. McDole’s contributions to the MSU football program have not only left an indelible mark upon the university, but also upon the wider world of college football. He will forever be remembered as a beloved member of the Bulldog Family, and his towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of Bulldog players to come.

Source : @HailStateFB

