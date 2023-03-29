Death News : MP Banisa Kullow dies in hit and run.

Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi reports the passing of Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan due to injuries sustained in a hit and run accident involving a Bodaboda on Mombasa Road several days ago. #Brekko updates from @Asmali77..

The people of Banisa are grieving the loss of their Member of Parliament, Kullow Maalim Hassan. Hassan passed away at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, due to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident involving a Bodaboda on Mombasa Road a few days ago. The news has been shared by @Asmali77 on Twitter, and condolences are pouring in from all over.

Hassan was an active member of Parliament and had worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituency. His untimely demise has left a deep void in the hearts of his constituents and colleagues in Parliament. May his soul rest in peace.

