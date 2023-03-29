Death News : Mom dies, son missing. Demanding justice.

The Tragic Impact of Enforced Disappearances on Families: Rasheed Baloch’s Mother Dies Unaware of Her Son’s Fate. Let Us Rally for Justice and Put a Stop to this Cruel Practice..

The image shows Rasheed Baloch’s mother, who recently passed away without ever discovering what happened to her son. Rasheed is one of many individuals who have been involuntarily disappeared in the ongoing crisis plaguing certain areas of the world. This inhumane practice has devastating consequences for families, leaving them with unanswered questions and enduring pain.

Enforced disappearances continue to wreak havoc on the lives of countless people, and it is our responsibility to demand justice and put an end to this practice. The families of the disappeared deserve answers and closure, and it is imperative that we work towards ensuring that their voices are heard. It is only through collective action and advocacy that we can make progress and bring about meaningful change in the fight for human rights.

Source : @paank_bnm

